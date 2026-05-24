Utah families keep the cookout, but rethink what goes in the cart

SALT LAKE CITY — Before the burgers hit the grill this Memorial Day weekend, many Utah shoppers told FOX 13 News that they’re already thinking about the grocery bill.

At Salt Lake City’s newly opened Wasatch Food Co-op, families spent Sunday filling carts ahead of the holiday — while also talking about higher food prices.

“Food is important, and that’s ... the one thing that I’m just not going to cut back,” shopper Tiffan Brough said. “We’ll find other places to cut.”

Other shoppers said they’re making more adjustments in the aisles.

“Definitely buying less, like only exactly what I need,” Jenna Block said.

“I feel like I’m getting more of the brands that are less expensive,” added Claire Michelson.

Workers at the co-op said those conversations are becoming more common.

“I think a lot of people are feeling the hurt of it all right now,” said Karly Lundgren, front-end manager at Wasatch Food Co-op. “But they still want to celebrate.”

Across town at Liberty Park, The Other Side Academy hosted a Memorial Day cookout for about 180 people. CEO and co-founder Dave Durocher said rising food costs are also affecting organizations trying to feed large groups.

“I think donations are so much more important because food costs are so high,” Durocher said. “If we had to buy all of our own food, I don’t know that we could survive.”

From grocery aisles to holiday cookouts, many Utahns told FOX 13 they’re paying closer attention to food costs this Memorial Day weekend — while still trying to hold onto the traditions that bring people together.