Utah firefighters return home from California deployment

SANDY, Utah — On Sunday, some Utah fire agencies started to arrive back home in Utah after being deployed to California to assist with wildfires.

"All the guys left and dropped everything. It's so much more about everybody just stepping in and helping out," said Camie Goff, the wife of Sandy Fire Department Capt. Mike Goff.

As they finally returned home after more than two weeks, Utah firefighters shared how they were busy as soon as they arrived at their assigned areas.

"Thrown right into the fire," Capt. Goff said. "The first few days, our first shift was a 40-hour shift straight, all night. So, we were very busy."

On Jan. 9, several Utah agencies were deployed to assist with the Palisades Fire in southern California.

"We just wanted to help in any way that we could. And so to get that opportunity, the people there were so great to us," Capt. Goff said.

On Sunday, as Goff and others returned to their Sandy Fire Department station, they told FOX 13 News that they were happy to get home safely.

"My wife, my three boys, and my dog Nacho of course," Capt. Goff said.

His wife shared how their family is proud to support him.

"Talked to Mike, he had said it was a very life-changing experience for him," said Camie Goff.

Altogether, along with other agencies, they worked to make a major impact in disaster relief — from protecting structures, clearing hot spots, and being there for when homeowners returned.

"It was heartbreaking. A lot of them, it was the first time they'd seen their homes burnt to the ground. Just home, after home, after home. Just the whole neighborhood. It was very sad," Capt. Goff said.

Utah first responders explained that they stepped up to support especially in a time of need.

"It just went on for miles and miles and miles," said Kelly Bird, the public information officer for Task Force California Deployment. "We would just drive around and it was just complete devastation."

But this experience showed them something else, too: compassion from all over.

"We were offered food, we were offered access to gyms, salons, they just wanted to give back. And so seeing them in their moment of need offering so much was very compelling, was very heartwarming for us," said Bird.

Goff shared how there was an overwhelming presence of unity.

"It kind of had the 9/11 feel for those that remember that patriotism. Everyone was so outgoing and friendly. Everyone really pulled together," he said. "The people in California were so good to us, everywhere we went. So grateful for the help. It was really inspiring and uplifting to see everyone come together like that."

Utah fire agencies expressed gratitude to California, as well as to the people of Utah for their consistent support.

“We’re all excited to be home; our families are excited for us to be home," said Bird. "We felt like we had a good deployment. We were able to do lots of helpful things, hopefully. We were really grateful for all of the things the LA community did for us, and hopefully we were able to do a little bit for them as well."