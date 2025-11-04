Utah immigration lawyer cautions: Beware of false promises and fake attorneys

SALT LAKE CITY — Attorneys can help immigrants stay informed of their status, but not all those offering the service are reputable — you have to be careful.

It often boils down to one of the oldest sayings of all time: If it seems too good to be true, it very likely is.

Local immigration attorney Shawn Smith calls it a perfect storm, a perfect climate for scams and fraud for the thousands of immigrants in Utah seeking legal advice right now. There's a combination of heightened emotions, fear and hope.

Smith says the immigration process is complex, more difficult than most folks understand, and it takes time.

Unfortunately, many are paying good money for false hopes or worse — an attorney, or someone claiming to be a lawyer, telling them something they want to hear for a fee, paid up front.

Smith says buyers need to beware.

“The problem is, at the end of the process, if you start something that doesn’t work, it’s not just a ‘Sorry, good luck, you’ve lost money.’ This administration will put you in immigration court for removal," he said. "You’ll be deported if you try something you shouldn’t try. So you wasted all the money, only to place yourself into removal. It’s a sad situation, a heartbreaking situation.”

Smith says much like a medical diagnosis, he recommends getting several legal opinions.

“If an attorney is telling you not to talk to other attorneys, there’s issues there also," he said.

Smith went on to say that one way to see if an attorney is legitimate is to contact the Utah Bar Association. It’s in downtown Salt Lake City at 645 S 200 East, and their number is 801-531-9077. They have advisors who can help in English or Spanish.