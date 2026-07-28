Utah man arrested at Wyoming music festival dies during booking process

KEMMERER, Wyo. — A man from Utah was arrested over the weekend in Wyoming and died after collapsing during the process.

Tyson J. Alvares, 38, was attending the Oyster Ridge Music Festival in Kemmerer on Saturday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said. He was arrested by Kemmerer Police on suspicion of controlled substance possession, along with breach of peace and disorderly conduct. He allegedly spat on an officer. Police said he admitted to using a "controlled substance," and he was behaving erratically, so he was evaluated by paramedics and cleared before being taken to the county jail.

Alvares arrived at the Lincoln County Jail around 9:30 p.m. Officials said he was in a holding cell during the booking process when he collapsed at about 10:20.

He was reportedly not breathing, and detention officers began lifesaving efforts, but they were unable to revive him.

Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate Alvares' death, officials said.

Alvares is from Smithfield in Cache County.