Utah passenger on board Hantavirus cruise ship with 3 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — At least one Utah resident is currently on board a cruise ship stricken with Hantavirus that has killed three people.

The Utah Department of Health & Human Services confirmed Friday that a local resident is among 17 U.S. citizens on the ship, but is assuring Utahns that the connection does not increase the risk of hantavirus to the state's population.

The identity of the Utah resident was not released.

According to health officials, it is not known if the passenger had contact with one of the people who died during the voyage.

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The ship is on its way to the Canary Islands, where passengers will disembark and be escorted by federal officials to a quarantine unit in Nebraska.

"Before the passenger returns to Utah, Utah DHHS will coordinate with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A timeline for their return has not been decided," the health department said. "Following their return, state health officials will monitor their symptoms for any signs of a possible illness."

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