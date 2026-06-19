Utah Soccer warns families of potential data breach leaking their credit information

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah families are currently unable to register for the Utah Soccer Federation after officials with the federation say some members reported their credit cards being used without authorization.

According to Utah Soccer, they were made aware of the potential unauthorized charges on credit cards following parents registering their kids through Sports Connect, the statewide registration platform they utilize. Officials say they immediately reached out to Sports Connect, which launched an investigation.

"We strongly encourage anyone who believes they may have been affected to monitor their credit card statements closely and contact their bank or credit card issuer immediately if they notice any suspicious activity," Utah Soccer wrote on social media.

To help combat the fraud, Sports Connect has been taken offline for player and administration registration.

Utah Soccer says they apologize for the concern and uncertainty the situation has caused, and they will be providing updates as they get them.

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