Utah spots featured all over Best Ski Resort rankings

PARK CITY, Utah — Utahns take great pride in the ski resorts found in the state, so it was nice to see so many get recognized among the best in the country.

Ski Magazine released its Top 30 Ski Resorts in the West rankings, and Utah nearly dominated the list, with 7 resorts receiving honors among the hundreds of locations that felt up to the challenge.

The rankings were determined through a reader survey in which skiers were asked to share insights on 18 different categories, including snow and terrain, as well as après-ski activities.

The highest-ranked Utah resort was last year's No. 1: Snowbasin, which came in No. 3 overall in the latest rankings. Dining and lifts were shouted out as Snowbasin's strengths, with lodging and nightlife considered weaknesses by those surveyed.

"Despite racking up top honors in our rankings for the last several years, people still call Snowbasin a 'hidden gem,' the magazine wrote.

Alta and Deer Valley were both included in the Top 10. At No. 6, Alta was praised for its value. The magazine said, "If there’s such a thing as a ski pilgrimage, Alta is it." Meanwhile, ninth-ranked Deer Valley was lauded for its grooming and guest services.

"Everything here is designed to make your ski vacation as relaxing and seamless as possible," Ski said of Deer Valley.

Other Utah resorts to make the list include Snowbird (#14), Solitude (#26), Powder Mountain (#27) and Park City (#30).

TOP 30 SKI RESORTS IN THE WEST :

