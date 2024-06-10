Utah teenage girl missing, believed to be with man from out-of-state

GARDEN CITY, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager after she ran off with an adult, with whom she had been talking online.

In a "missing and endangered" alert, the Rich County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Stormy Wilkinson was last seen at Bear Lake Laundry in Garden City, where she works.

Officials say a man, who has not been identified, showed up at her work on Sunday, and she left with him around 4:20 p.m. She reportedly messaged her parents and told them she would not be coming home.

Wilkinson is described as 5'6" to 5'8", 165 pounds, with black hair, hazel eyes, and "fair complexion." She was wearing a black tank top and dark blue jeans, and was carrying a small black backpack-style purse.

The suspect is described as a man with short, brown hair, scruffy facial hair, and a large scratch on the left side of his face. He was wearing a gray and white Western-style shirt and a dark-colored hat with the word "NOMAD" on it. Police believe he is in his 20s and is from North Dakota. They said he may have even driven from there to pick her up. Police believe the two are in a red or maroon-colored car with a white front bumper. Photos of the vehicle showed damage to the rear bumper. Wilkinson and the suspect had reportedly been talking on the internet. Police said her phone was found near her place of work. Anyone who sees the pair or the vehicle is asked to call the sheriff's office at 435-793-2285.

