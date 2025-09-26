Utah vows to keep national parks open as shutdown looms

SALT LAKE CITY — As it has in prior government shutdowns, the state of Utah is promising to keep its national parks open to visitors despite federal funds being cut off.

Because of the impact that closing Utah's "Mighty 5" would have on the economy, state leadership said in a statement Friday that it is committed to keeping the parks running should the clock run out in four days and a shutdown begin.

The Utah Office of Tourism said in 2024 that Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Zion national parks contributed $3.1 billion to the economy.

Those hearty numbers are why, in the past, state leadership has dipped into funds to keep the parks operating. Facing a shutdown in 2023, the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity earmarked $5 million to keep the parks running.

"Our priority is to do right by visitors who have planned trips of a lifetime from all over the world to experience our national parks, as well as by Utahns and communities whose livelihoods depend on a healthy visitor economy," said the office. "Utah stands ready to offer strategic state support to keep our parks open and accessible to all."

While Utah's parks are expected to remain open thanks to state funding, not all programs and services may be available should a shutdown occur.