Utah wildlife officials offer advice on avoiding rattlesnakes this spring and summer

SALT LAKE CITY — As the weather continues to warm up in the Beehive State, wildlife officials are asking the public to use extra care as rattlesnakes emerge from their winter dens.

According to the Utah Division of Natural Resources, there are five rattlesnake species in Utah, with the most common being the Great Basin rattlesnake. Officials say that Utah's rattlesnake population helps reduce the spread of diseases from rodents.

“It is important to become more knowledgeable about the rattlesnakes that you may encounter around your residence or during outdoor recreational activities,” Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Native Herpetology Coordinator Alyssa Hoekstra said. “Being aware of species you may encounter is a great way to be proactive in avoiding any unwanted interactions with rattlesnakes and prepares you to respond in a safe manner.”

Rattlesnakes are most active during the late spring and early summer months, according to the Utah Division of Natural Resources. Biologists say this is when they are on the move, looking for food, water, and mates.

Watch: Tips to keep you and your pets safe from rattlesnakes during Utah's summer

Tips to keep you and your pets safe from rattlesnakes during Utah summer

What to do if you see a snake

It is illegal to harass or kill a rattlesnake under Utah law. Experts say that rattlesnakes will only bite if they feel threatened.

“Like most wild animals, rattlesnakes fear humans and will do anything they can to avoid us,” Hoekstra said. “If a snake is feeling threatened, it may act in defense. The best course of action is to maintain a safe distance from rattlesnakes and other native snake species.”

If you do encounter a snake, what should you do?



Remain calm and stay at least 10 feet from the snake

Do not try to kill the snake. Doing so is illegal and greatly increases your chances of getting bitten

Do not throw anything at the snake, as they might move closer to you in their attempt to flee

Alert others to the snake's location and keep children and pets away

If you hear a rattle, try to locate the sound before reacting, so you don't step closer to or on the snake

Wildlife officials add that the public doesn't need to report seeing rattlesnakes. However, if you repeatedly see a rattlesnake in an area or see one in a public park, you can contact your nearest DWR office to report it.

Rattlesnake Tracking

What to do if you are bitten by a rattlesnake

Officials say that rattlesnake bites are a serious medical emergency and require medical attention as soon as possible. Although in the U.S., rattlesnake bites are seldom deadly if the appropriate care is taken.

If you are bitten by a rattlesnake:

