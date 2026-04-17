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Search and rescue operation forces closure of popular Zion National Park trails

Search and rescue operation forces closure on popular Zion National Park trails
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SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Popular areas of Zion National Park in southern Utah are closed due to a search and rescue operation.

The Zion Canyon Visitors Bureau said Friday afternoon that the West Rim Trail and Angels Landing Trail are closed because of an incident.

The National Park Service confirmed there was incident on the Angels Landing trail at 2 p.m., but has yet to release any details.

Both the West Rim and Angels Landing trails are among the most visited at the park, with Angels Landing consistently being ranked as one of the most dangerous trails in the national park system.

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