Volunteers work to remove pesky invasive weeds in Logan Canyon

LOGAN, Utah — About a dozen volunteers gathered in Logan Canyon on Saturday to help Mother Nature fight off invasive species.

At the mouth of the canyon, they're going after dyer's woad and scotch thistle, among others.

"They don't belong here. These are all invasive weeds that have come from other countries across the ocean," said David Wallace with the Utah Native Plant Society.

READ: Yellow flowers may look pretty, but they're killing native Utah plants

Wallace says these transplants invade the area by taking water and minerals that the native plants need.

"And some of these, like the myrtle spurge, actually releases a chemical into the soil that attacks the other plants," he added.

That has locals wanting to help keep this area as it should look.

"I go for hikes in here, so if it needs weeding, I'll help in whatever I can," said volunteer Jana Johnson.

"I thought it would be good to get involved now," added Camden Thorne, who wants to work for the Forest Service someday.

Wallace says Utahns can help preserve natural plants by not letting their dogs run through the weeds where they can pick up seeds. And if you get a seed in your shoe or sock, take it out, and take it with you.

They knew the goal of this four-hour project would not be to fully eradicate these invasive species, but they made a dent.

"In part because the seeds last for many years," Wallace said.