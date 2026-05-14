Algal blooms are already showing up across Southern Utah, concerning officials

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Some areas of Southern Utah have already had reports of toxic algae blooms.

According to the Division of Water Quality map, there have been toxic, blue-green algae warning advisories in some waterways in Zion National Park as well as health watches in the Lower Virgin River.

These algal blooms can be harmful to people, pets, and any other wildlife that comes into contact with the water.

It’s been a dry, hot spring. Ben Holcomb with the Division of Water Quality said the heat could also mean quicker growth of plants and algae in the water.

“We’ve had a few false reports in the area, but nothing's been confirmed here in Northern Utah and in Southern Utah we’ve had a few reports of early blooms occurring.” Holcomb said.

He added that he isn’t sure that this season would be better or worse when comparing to other high algae years.

“Mainly because what we see often as being a strong predictor is when we have a decent runoff that flushes new nutrients into the waterbody and so we may not be getting a strong runoff this year, so nutrient levels may remain fairly stable, so we may not see large blooms, but we may see sustained blooms throughout the season,” Holcomb said.

He said harmful algae generally has a bright green look, and it tends to be dispersive. Holcomb recommends doing the stick test by touching the surface with a stick and if it falls off it’s most likely harmful.

“The main thing we can do as everyday individuals is try not to use excess fertilizer. We request that as new development occurs, stormwater systems be put in place, so we’re not getting run off,” Holcomb said.

He said he doesn’t want people to be worried or scared and encourages people to get out and enjoy what the state has to offer. Holcomb just wants people to be aware of what the algae is and what it can look like.