Police say one person likely dead after trailer home fire in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Police in Cedar City said they believe one person died after a trailer home went up in flames on Sunday.

Cedar City Police said the fire occurred near 1000 N. Main Street just after 12:30 p.m. They said one trailer was fully engulfed, and the fire spread. It badly damaged a neighboring home and several vehicles, according to police.

"At this time, investigators believe there may be one deceased victim associated with the fire," the department's announcement read. No names are being released at this time.

Two police officers were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and were later released.

The Utah State Fire Marshal is heading the investigation.