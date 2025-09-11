Weapon used in Kirk shooting found; partial ID of suspect shared

OREM, Utah — The weapon used in the deadly shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was discovered overnight, with the FBI adding that they currently have images of the suspect.

During a briefing Thursday, FBI officials said the weapon, a high-powered bolt action rifle, was found in a wooded area, although the exact location was not released. Footprints were also discovered in the wooded area, which are currently being analyzed.

Authorities said they have viewed images and video footage of the alleged suspect but will not release those to the public immediately as the search for the unidentified person continues. They did say that the person blended well with the "college institution," saying they appeared to be of college age.

Watch full FBI briefing on shooting below:

FULL BRIEFING: FBI holds Thursday briefing on Kirk shooting

“I can tell you this was a targeted event,” said FBI agent Robert Bohls.

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason added that the suspect arrived on campus at 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, and that officials have since tracked his movements through stairwells and up to a rooftop location where the shot was fired.

"After the shooting, we were able to track his movements as he moved to the other side of the building, jumped off of the building, and fled off of the campus and into a neighborhood," said Mason.

The FBI and Mason added that they are confident in their ability to track the individual.

"We will not stand for what happened yesterday," said Mason. "We are exhausting every lead. We have every officer invested in this, every investigator, every local agency. The outpouring of support from the law enforcement community has been astounding. We are investing everything we have into this, and we will catch this individual."

As of Thursday morning, over 130 tips had been shared with law enforcement officials since the shooting. The FBI is encouraging people to continue sharing any information they have to the agency's tip line.

Kirk was shot while speaking at an event Wednesday on the campus of Utah Valley University. Video of the shooting showed Kirk being shot in the chest or neck area before falling to his side as those attending the event scattered from the courtyard.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story