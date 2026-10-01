Community stunned over family tragedy in Riverdale house fire

RIVERDALE, Utah — Many living in the small community of Riverdale have been left numb after a local family was devastated by an overnight fire.

A father and his three children were killed in the fire, with another child left in critical condition. A mother and two other siblings are now dealing with unimaginable heartbreak.

Watch coverage of the fatal Riverdale fire in video below:

4 killed in Riverdale house fire

In the aftermath of the news, neighbors shared how "loving" the family was and how much they adored their children and the community.

"The mom was one of our crossing guards," said Braden Mitchell. "She was a teacher at one of the schools."

Purple ribbons were being tied in spots across town as friends and neighbors are left in shock. A vigil is planned for the family on Thursday night at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1045 West 4400 South.

"It's going to take the whole community to kind of overcome it," added Mitchell, "and we'll work together and support the family the best we can but it's... I don't think we even know all the ways yet that we will be impacted by this loss."