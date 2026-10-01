Chabad of Utah County target of vandalism during Jewish holiday

LEHI, Utah — Chabad of Utah County was a recent target of vandalism, the second such incident to occur at Jewish houses of worship in northern Utah within the last few weeks.

The front door at the Chabad location in Lehi was destroyed with an object and set off an alarm just before midnight Saturday, as members were celebrating the first day of Sukkot.

Chabad leaders said nothing was stolen during the incident, which leads them to believe it was "hate-driven."

Synagogue sign vandalized, rattling Park City's tight-knit Jewish community:

Synagogue sign vandalized, rattling Park City's tight-knit Jewish community

Sukkot is the Jewish holiday that celebrates the autumn harvest and ends on Friday evening.

"We will not allow an act of hate or destruction to dampen the joy of the Sukkot holiday," wrote Chabad

Lehi police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed online threats within the community to share that information.

The incident in Lehi comes weeks after someone knocked out the Star of David and several letters on the sign outside Temple Har Shalom in Park City. Police have yet to make any arrests connected to the act of vandalism.