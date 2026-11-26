MIDVALE, Utah — A Midvale truck driver reportedly faces multiple charges, including aggravated homicide by vehicle, for the fatal Green River Tunnel accident in Wyoming in 2025.

The Cowboy State Daily reports Riaz Ahmad Noori, 26, had his case bound over to Sweetwater County District Court on Wednesday, six months after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Noori is accused of crashing his truck into a pickup truck inside the tunnel on Valentines Day 2025.

Three people were killed and others were injured during the incident that shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 80 for several months.

According to the report, Noori was originally charged in May. He made his initial court appearance, where his bond was set at $250,000 surety or $50,000 cash.

On the day of the accident, Noori was traveling between 60-65 miles per hour in a section of the highway where traffic speed had been reduced to 55 miles per hour, and was unable to avoid the incident.