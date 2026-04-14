Warm winter has Utah farmers watching for grasshopper outbreaks

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — Farmers already have a lot to worry about when it comes to things out of their control, and with this year's warm winter, the state has already started monitoring grasshopper populations. One farmer in South Ogden is trying to do what he can to keep the bugs at bay.

Karl Ebeling, or "Farmer Karl" as he likes to go by, runs Faircrest Farms in South Ogden.

"We are empowered and obligated to grow the healthiest and flavorful vegetables for our neighbors, and that brings me most fulfilment,” he said.

He also runs "Grow Ogden," a community farm, getting produce to those in need.

But this winter brings some worries with the lack of water, and possibly grasshoppers in his garden.

"We're not sure what’s coming, but at the same time, the pollinator strategy is a way to counterbalance that population with other populations,” Ebeling said.

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They try to grow plants that attract pollinators and have seen the number of pests, including grasshoppers, reduce over the years. From bees and wasps to hummingbirds, he said having a good variety of vegetables, herbs, grasses and flowering plants has helped the overall health and balance of his farm.

Linden Greenhalgh with Utah State University Extension in Tooele County has been working on grasshopper management for over 20 years. He said he sees signs to be hopeful, and that this year might not be full of grasshopper infestations.

“Insect development is always dependent on temperature, so because we've had these warmer temperatures earlier, you would expect to see the hatches earlier, and I would have expected to see a significant amount of grasshoppers already. So, so far, so good,” said Greenhalgh. “I'm encouraged that this cyclical pattern's holding true.”

But he also acknowledged that patterns in nature can change, so we will have to wait and see.

Greenhalgh says the best thing you can do for your farm is to keep an eye out for grasshopper larvae.

"When they first hatch, they're just little tiny things, and people don't notice them until they get wings, and they start to fly, and then by then, it's almost too late to do anything about it," Greenhalgh said.