Weber County reports first measles cases as nationwide outbreak spreads

OGDEN, Utah — The spread of measles cases in Utah has arrived in Weber County, with health officials reporting two unrelated cases in the county on Friday.

With the additional cases reported by the Weber-Morgan Health Department, the total number of measles cases in Utah now stands at 210.

The health department said it is "working quickly" to notify public sites visited by the two people who tested positive for measles to alert anyone who may have been exposed. County residents are urged to closely watch for symptoms of measles following the confirmation of new cases.

"We have been preparing for this as we are just coming out of holiday celebrations among family and friends, and large community events that bring people together,” said Amy Carter, Weber-Morgan Health Department public health nurse.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough and runny nose, red, irritated eyes and a rash that starts on the face.

"A person with measles can spread the virus to others starting 4 days before the rash appears through 4 days after," the department warned.