1 killed, others injured in West Valley City rollover crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person has been killed and others injured in a rollover accident Tuesday in West Valley City.

Live video below shows rollover crash scene in the distance:

The accident occurred near 4100 South and 8400 West, according to the West Valley City Police Department.

No other details have been released on the incident or the identity of the person killed.

Traffic does not appear to have been affected by the incident.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story