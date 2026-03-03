Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 killed, others injured in West Valley City rollover crash

West Valley City crash scene on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person has been killed and others injured in a rollover accident Tuesday in West Valley City.

The accident occurred near 4100 South and 8400 West, according to the West Valley City Police Department.

No other details have been released on the incident or the identity of the person killed.

Traffic does not appear to have been affected by the incident.

