Free classes in English, sewing, and ukulele build belonging in West Valley City neighborhood

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Inside a brick building tucked into a West Valley City neighborhood, a group of residents gathered around, sounding out letters and sharing words.

“M.. motivated,” one participant said.

“Good word,” the teacher replied.

“L.. lonely,” another participant said.

They’re working through the alphabet and using each letter to name an emotion or job title.

One of the participants in the English language class inside a building at 3274 S. Hillsdale Drive was Faasifo Peterson. Petersen moved to West Valley City from Western Samoa six years ago, leaving behind the life she knew.

“Nowadays, this is the only way to communicate,” she said.

Now, she’s focused on building something new.

She’s one of many residents who use West Valley City’s My Hometown community resource centers, which offer free classes including English language, ukulele, sewing, and financial literacy. The program also provides guidance on navigating the health care system.

“I think the residents really find these spaces as a second home,” said Craig Thomas, the city’s director of community engagement and culture. “It’s one of those things that just helps build community, a sense of belonging in the neighborhoods.”

The city is working to purchase three buildings from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where the centers are currently located. Thomas said owning the spaces would allow the city to expand classes and make programs more accessible.

The centers previously operated out of LDS meetinghouses. “For some, having pictures on the walls that they may not connect with might make it more difficult for them to come to those buildings,” Thomas said.

As for Peterson, she hopes to one day start her own seamstress business in Utah. “This is a great opportunity,” she said.

Residents can find class information or sign up to volunteer at myhometownut.com.