Breakfast Cuban sandwich with Smith's Chef Jeff

Chef Jeff from Smith’s is serving up his take on the ultimate breakfast Cuban sandwich. This hearty handheld is the perfect mix of savory satisfaction and morning comfort.

Ingredients

● 4 ciabatta rolls

● 1 tbsp softened butter

● 2 tbsp yellow mustard

● 1 tbsp mayonnaise

● 8 slices deli ham

● 8 slices Swiss cheese

● 1 cup dill pickle chips

● 6 large eggs

● 2 tbsp half-and-half

● 1 tbsp butter

● Kosher salt and black pepper

For the Quick Mojo Pork

● 1 to 1½ lb pork tenderloin

● 2 tbsp olive oil

● Zest and juice of 1 orange

● Zest and juice of 1 lime

● 3 cloves garlic, minced

● 1 tsp cumin

● 1 tsp oregano

● ½ tsp smoked paprika

● 1 tsp kosher salt

● ½ tsp black pepper

Directions

● Slice the pork tenderloin into thin medallions and lightly press slightly thinner with your hand or a meat mallet.

● Toss the pork with the orange zest and juice, lime zest and juice, garlic, cumin, oregano, smoked paprika, salt, pepper, and olive oil. Let marinate 15–30 minutes if time allows.

● Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and sear the pork 2–3 minutes per side until caramelized and cooked through. Rest briefly, then thinly slice or roughly chop.

● Whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, a pinch of salt, and pepper.

● Melt 1 tbsp butter in a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat and softly scramble the eggs until just set and creamy.

● Mix together the softened butter, mustard, and mayonnaise.

● Slice the bread lengthwise and spread the mustard butter mixture on both cut sides.

● Layer the bottom half with Swiss cheese, ham, mojo pork, scrambled eggs, pickles, and more Swiss cheese.

● Close the sandwich and lightly butter the outside of the bread.

● Press on a griddle, panini press, or skillet with a heavy pan on top over medium heat for 3–4 minutes per side until crispy and golden brown with melted cheese.

● Rest 1 minute before slicing and serving.