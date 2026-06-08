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Breakfast Cuban sandwich with Smith's Chef Jeff

Breakfast Cuban sandwich with Smith's Chef Jeff
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Chef Jeff from Smith’s is serving up his take on the ultimate breakfast Cuban sandwich. This hearty handheld is the perfect mix of savory satisfaction and morning comfort.

Ingredients

● 4 ciabatta rolls

● 1 tbsp softened butter

● 2 tbsp yellow mustard

● 1 tbsp mayonnaise

● 8 slices deli ham

● 8 slices Swiss cheese

● 1 cup dill pickle chips

● 6 large eggs

● 2 tbsp half-and-half

● 1 tbsp butter

● Kosher salt and black pepper

For the Quick Mojo Pork

● 1 to 1½ lb pork tenderloin

● 2 tbsp olive oil

● Zest and juice of 1 orange

● Zest and juice of 1 lime

● 3 cloves garlic, minced

● 1 tsp cumin

● 1 tsp oregano

● ½ tsp smoked paprika

● 1 tsp kosher salt

● ½ tsp black pepper

Directions

● Slice the pork tenderloin into thin medallions and lightly press slightly thinner with your hand or a meat mallet.

● Toss the pork with the orange zest and juice, lime zest and juice, garlic, cumin, oregano, smoked paprika, salt, pepper, and olive oil. Let marinate 15–30 minutes if time allows.

● Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and sear the pork 2–3 minutes per side until caramelized and cooked through. Rest briefly, then thinly slice or roughly chop.

● Whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, a pinch of salt, and pepper.

● Melt 1 tbsp butter in a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat and softly scramble the eggs until just set and creamy.

● Mix together the softened butter, mustard, and mayonnaise.

● Slice the bread lengthwise and spread the mustard butter mixture on both cut sides.

● Layer the bottom half with Swiss cheese, ham, mojo pork, scrambled eggs, pickles, and more Swiss cheese.

● Close the sandwich and lightly butter the outside of the bread.

● Press on a griddle, panini press, or skillet with a heavy pan on top over medium heat for 3–4 minutes per side until crispy and golden brown with melted cheese.

● Rest 1 minute before slicing and serving.

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