Funeral honors Sha Reh, West Valley teen whose strength and forgiveness inspired many

SALT LAKE CITY — Family, friends, and members of the community gathered Saturday in Salt Lake City to honor the life of Sha Reh — a young man whose strength, forgiveness and determination inspired many.

In December 2024, Reh was a victim of a shooting inside his West Valley City home. He suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him blind. He was the only survivor after his father shot and killed his mother, brother, and two sisters before taking his own life.

Reh passed away last weekend in his sleep. He was 19 years old.

Speaking on behalf of Reh’s family, close friends Bridget Harding and Michelle Schmidt expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and support shown throughout his recovery and journey over the past year.

“We can’t tell you how grateful we are,” Harding said.

They thanked the doctors, nurses, educators, students, and community members who played a role in Reh’s life, saying everyone who crossed paths with him was changed by his resilience and spirit.

“From the doctors to the nurses, all the medical community, as well as the teachers, students,” Harding said.

Reh was honored at his funeral for an extraordinary journey marked by perseverance in the face of unthinkable tragedy.

Family friends say that even in the hospital after the shooting, Reh’s response reflected remarkable compassion.

“In the hospital, he asked, 'Where is my family?' and 'What happened?' and we explained to him what had happened and that his family was all gone and who had done it to him,” Harding said.

When he learned what happened, they say his first response was one of love and forgiveness.

“His first response was probably one of the most loving sentences I had ever heard in my life,” Harding said. “It was, ‘I still love him.’”

Guided by faith and determination, Reh went on to inspire countless people through his recovery.

“He was wounded, but he chose to love and forgive,” Harding said. Those closest to him say he focused on growth, gratitude, and moving forward.

“I think it went both ways — that they all had a lot of growth,” Schmidt said.

Just months after the tragedy, Reh achieved a major goal of attending college at the University of Utah. He learned Braille and developed the life skills needed to live independently and navigate campus without sight.

“He had always wanted to show his family that he could work hard for something and bring success,” Schmidt said. “He was able to arrive to that place that he’d been dreaming of.”

While those who loved him continue to grieve, they say they are grateful for the time they had with him and for the example he set — turning tragedy into triumph.

“They are mourning the loss and they are sad, but they are grateful for the time that they had with him, watching how he dealt with tragedy and turned it into triumph,” Schmidt said.

FOX 13 News has followed Reh’s story since the tragedy that changed his life. His former teachers say his perseverance became a rallying point for hope. Granger High School Assistant Principal Josh Adams said his light and legacy will never fade.

At his funeral, speakers reflected on the meaning of his name.

“Sha Reh’s name means 'life endures' or 'a light remains,'” Schmidt said. “I know that his light will remain in each of our hearts, and we’re grateful for him."