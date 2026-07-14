Mall stabbing victim is more than a coworker; he's 'family,' friends share

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Those who work with Syed Sohail Uddin said he is more than an employee or coworker; he was family. Now, they're looking to support the man allegedly stabbed while at his Valley Fair Mall kiosk by a man who allegedly targeted him over his religion.

The West Valley City mall is a comforting place for many. It’s where people hang out with friends, and often create memories with their families. But that comfort was shaken on Monday.

According to court documents, the suspect, identified as Peter Michael Larsen, told police after his arrest that he had attempted to kill Uddin because he was Muslim.

“This is just crazy. Hate crime, there’s no space for hate," said Uddin's manager, Adnan Mohammed.

Uddin remained in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times.

Luna Nunez was working at a jewelry store when she heard Uddin screaming and ran to help.

“I was throwing anything I could, shoes, a chair, anything," said Nunez. “[Larsen] was stabbing him so vicious. I was scared for his life. I was just scared. I thought he was going to die.”

Mohammed was at the hospital with Uddin and shared what made the father of two small children such a great employee

“Always smiling, laughing, working very hard," said Mohammed. "You know, I promoted him as a manager to operate everything.”

A GoFundMe has since been set up to help the Uddin's family in their time of need as they face medical bills and whatever else is needed during his recovery.

“When you kill a human, you’re not just killing one guy," said Mohammed, "you’re killing a whole family.”