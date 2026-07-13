Police on scene at Valley Fair Mall due to 'targeted incident'

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Multiple police units are on scene at the Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City due to what management is calling a "targeted incident."

Several unverified reports claim there was a criminal incident at the mall, although police have yet to confirm anything.

A witness told FOX 13 News that he was inside a nearby store where he worked when he heard shouting and people running away from a scene where an alleged stabbing had taken place.

“When you see people panicking like that… we're just supposed to close the gate and get away from the situation for sure. You don't want to be caught in something like that. It was pretty scary," said Andy Romero.

The exact nature of the incident has not been released, with mall management only adding that the mall is not under lockdown protocols. However, mall security said the exact scene where the incident took place would remain closed off for a few hours.

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