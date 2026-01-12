Sha Reh mourned as 'symbol of hope;' served as inspiration following tragedy

WEST VALLEY CITY — Sha Reh's story was one of overcoming unimaginable hardships through determined resilience following a tragedy in which the teenager lost nearly his entire family. One day after his death from natural causes, the former student is being remembered for the impact he had at his West Valley City school.

The murder-suicide in which Reh's father killed the teen's mother, brother and two sisters in Dec. 2024 was a shock to the community, but what happened in the months after left a mark at Granger High School.

Reh was shot in the head during the deadly incident, but he never gave up.

"We were just devastated when it happened, and then it was kind of like a 180 because Sha pulled out of it. And when he did pull out of it, it was like a rallying cry of hope because of who he was as a person," shared Granger Assistant Principal Josh Adams.

Adams added that you couldn’t meet Sha and not be left changed for good.

"Honestly, Sha was the kindest person I’ve ever known," he said. "And I’ve gotten to know him pretty well over the course of the past year... and my life was so much better for it."

Adams spoke with Reh just a couple of weeks ago as the teen was preparing for college life at the University of Utah, something he’d worked so hard for, with classes starting last week.

"He was happy being there. That was his goal," said Adams. "Not only did he graduate, but he went to the School for the Deaf and Blind and learned a new language so that he could attend the U."

Photos that Adams shared with me showed his journey from the hospital to graduation. Sha went on to learn braille and other new life skills for his next chapter of life — one that suddenly came to an abrupt end this weekend when a family spokesperson confirmed he died of natural causes at 19 years old.

"I think it was a shock to everybody... it took my breath away," Adams said of Sha's sudden death. "He had so much to offer this world... there’s no one better to teach endurance, to teach empathy, forgiveness."

The news of Sha's death hit the staff and student body at Granger hard, but they know his light and inspiration will continue to burn bright in all those who knew him.

"He’s a symbol of hope, so now it’s just remembering him in that fashion," said Adams while tearing up, "with that hope and that light. I just wish he was here."