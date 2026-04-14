Two hospitalized following box truck overturning near West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two people were hospitalized with what police say are serious injuries following a box truck overturning on SR-201 early Tuesday morning. The names of the victims haven't been released.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the eastbound SR-201 near Mountain View Corridor around 12:14 a.m. Investigators say the box truck left the roadway to the right and struck a crash cushion on the shoulder.

Following that, the truck re-entered the roadway and overturned. A Chevy Suburban then struck the overturned truck and became lodged in the cargo area of the box truck.

The two occupants of the box truck had to be extricated and taken to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown. FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more.

The roadway was closed for about 30 minutes before one lane was reopened. The road fully reopened after a few hours.