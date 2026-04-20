UTA launches Midvalley Express, connecting West Valley City to Murray

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Utah Transit Authority launched its new Midvalley Express route this month as part of its "Spring Change Day" service updates. The bus line connects West Valley Central and Murray Central.

This service between West Valley Central and Murray Central started on Sunday, April 12. UTA says the Midvalley Express will be zero fare through April 2029.

Liam Ferraro, an international student at Salt Lake Community College, says the new route makes getting to class more accessible.

“It makes life easier,” said Ferraro, who lives in West Valley City.

Before the MVX launched, he said he relied on friends for rides since he doesn’t own a car and can’t afford Uber rides every day.

“I don’t have to rely on anyone anymore,” Ferraro said. “I can just go to school when I need to.”

UTA spokesperson Gavin Gustafson said the service is designed to improve efficiency.

“It’s like light rail on rubber wheels,” he said. “You can basically get anywhere you need to go between those two stations by riding on the MVX.”

As well as improve Utah’s air quality.

“We all suffer through the inversions in the winters,” Gustafson said. “Getting every car off the road on an electric bus can make a huge difference in the long run.”

UTA says they’re also planning an S-Line extension in Salt Lake City. Gustafson says the project would extend the S-Line across Highland Drive and into the Sugar House shopping center, then down to 2100 South Central Station, where it would connect to all TRAX lines. UTA says it expects that project to finish next fall.

Midvalley Express was funded through a Federal Transit Administration grant, according to UTA, as well as support from the state and other local partners.

Ferraro said the new route gives him more independence.

“Now I don’t have to feel bad for asking people for a ride,” he said. “It’s a game changer.”