Video from inside church shows panic, chaos after deadly funeral shooting

KEARNS, Utah — In the moments after shots rang out at a funeral inside a Kearns stake center, chaos and panic ensued as people rushed to safety without knowing what was happening.

New video shared with FOX 13 News by Kilisitina Tangi Latu shows two people sharing a eulogy before someone is heard screaming in the background. Seconds later, people inside the church begin yelling in alarm and start running towards the exits.

As people rush to get outdoors, someone in the video shouts, "No! No!" and several people are heard yelling, "Get out!" and "Call 911!"

No one inside the church was injured in the shooting or in the moments afterwards.

Eighteen-year-old Vilisoni Angilau was shot and killed during the incident, while a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were critically injured and transported to the hospital.

Police investigate possible gang connection in deadly shooting outside church funeral in Kearns:

Police investigate possible gang connection in deadly shooting outside church funeral in Kearns

Afuhia Masiu Manatau was arrested following the shooting and faces one count of Murder and Felony Discharge of a Firearm for allegedly giving his 17-year-old son, who was injured, the gun to shoot and kill Angilau.

A flyer shared that the funeral was for Ofa'tangikivaha Angilau, the 23-year-old man killed in a shooting at a Riverton gas station on Aug. 7.