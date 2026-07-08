West Valley City man arrested for allegedly slapping child playing ding dong ditch

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley City man was taken into custody and faces one charge of child abuse after he allegedly chased and then slapped a child playing ding dong ditch with other children.

Paul Tulika Misa, 21, was arrested following the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the arresting officer, five children had gone to Misa's apartment home and rang his doorbell before running away.

Misa later found the children in a church parking lot next to his complex and allegedly got out of his vehicle to chase them down. After he asked who the oldest child was, Misa is accused of pushing the 14-year-old victim to the ground and slapping him.

An eyewitness who saw the confrontation confirmed the accounts of the incident to police.

The child suffered a visible injury to his face, arms and legs, court documents said.

When Misa was located back at his apartment, he allegedly admitted to police that he had struck the victim.