What does it take to pass the driver's test in Utah?

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Mark Pierce has been teaching people from the passenger seat for more than 30 years.

“I almost want to say after about 10 minutes, I know what your personality is after driving with you,” Pierce said.

All different personalities still require the same driver education.

“The main principles are the five maneuvers on the test, which is the backup, three-point turn, a U-turn, uphill park, and a parallel park,” Pierce said.

He’s got practice test books and driving guides, but he said there are still some questions on the test that can cause a traffic jam in your brain.

He said he tries his best to make sure his students know the hardest topics in advance, and he prepares them with practice tests.

“There are some things in that book that they aren’t aware of. For example, two left arrows saying 'left only,' well if I’m in the middle lane, can I make a U-turn? Well yes, I can make a U-turn. The only time I cannot make it is if it says no U-turn.”

But his biggest piece of advice is to go back to the basics.

“When you’re in the car, think about safety. Think about what you need to do to be safe. Sometimes I think we forget about that, and you let your emotions get involved.”