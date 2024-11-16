What to expect from weekend storm forecast to bring snow, cold temps to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A weekend cold front is expected to bring heavy snow to the northern Utah mountains and chilly temperatures for the rest of Utah.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon as the front began moving into the northern portion of the state late Friday.

Snow will be heaviest in the northern mountains with up to 12 inches forecast, and even more possible in the Cottonwood canyons.

As the day progresses, rain could turn to snow in the valleys, but with only trace amounts expected.

Those driving in mountain areas should look for traction restrictions to be put in place. Overall, drivers should prepare for hazardous winter driving conditions, including on Interstate 15.

Temperatures may be nearly 15 degrees colder than normal for this time of year, with lows in the 30s expected for Saturday night's BYU game in Provo.

The snow will slowly dissipate by late Saturday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday is expected to be cold but precipitation-free before the next system arrives Monday.