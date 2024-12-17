What to know about drones before gifting them this Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY — As drones become an increasingly popular topic across the U.S., some might be adding them to their Christmas lists this holiday season.

"Drones are really fun. They're a great gift a lot of people are getting them," said Adam Robertson, the co-founder and chief technology officer of Fortem Technologies.

Whether you're looking into a racing or photography drone, research is important before you make your purchase.

"The easiest thing to gift so that you don't have to get any type of license or registration is something under 250 grams," said Robertson.

Robertson explained that any drone that weighs more than 250 grams is required to be registered through the Federal Aviation Administration's website.

"Before you fly, this should be something you see in the package you get for Christmas," said Robertson.

The FAA’s role is to ensure drones operate safely within the broader National Airspace System.

"Obtain a visual line of sight continuously or you're flying illegally. You can't fly at night unless you have a special exception from the federal aviation administration," said Robertson.

Mike Thompson, the manager of West Valley Hobbies, shared how drone technology is constantly changing.

"Make sure you're buying a drone that's going to give you the features you want. Drones range from very small indoor toys to massive machines," said Thompson.

To comply with the FAA's rules, most customers use a remote ID.

"A remote ID is a device that you put in your aircraft and it transmits a signal out that can be picked up out so they can see who that is registered," said Thompson.

And if someone is using it for real estate or commercial purposes, more licenses are needed.

"There's another set of licensing that's required — that's called a Part 107 license," said Robertson.

No matter what, drone users should keep in mind that there are limitations set for security reasons.

"You have a ceiling of about 400 feet of elevation that you're not allowed to fly above. Obviously don't fly over roadways or people — those are common sense," said Thompson.

"Make sure that you do your homework, research. There's a lot of drones and have a lot of with them," added Robertson.