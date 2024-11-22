What to look for when buying a home gas leak detector

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — After a home explosion in South Jordan took the life of a 15-year-old boy earlier this month, many are wondering how to protect their own families against a similar tragedy.

Despite a natural gas leak being detected 150 feet from the home, none of the residents said they had smelled gas before the explosion.

South Jordan city officials said they have received calls from residents wanting to know how they can ensure their homes are safe, which has prompted an awareness campaign for natural gas leak detectors that can save lives.

FOX 13s Kelly Chapman visited Harris Ace Hardware to learn more about the detectors and how the new technology can keep families safe. She shared what she learned in the video above.