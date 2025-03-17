Why aren't Utahns seeing relief from rising egg prices?

SALT LAKE CITY — Even as the United States Department of Agriculture claims that egg production and prices are improving, some Utah consumers are still worried.

The owner of the Dough Miner Cafe in Salt Lake City says his supply is still very much a concern.

“We could not get liquid eggs. They just didn’t exist and that caused a real problem for us,” explained owner Ken Roderman.

Egg prices and production continue to be a topic of conversation and impact for consumers.

“Eggs are without a doubt leading the charge in terms of food inflation,” explained Dr. Ricky Volpe, professor of agribusiness at California Polytechnic State University.

In some places, that limited supply has become a problem.

"So, it's really week by week. We just don't know," said Roderman.

The USDA reports that no significant bird flu outbreaks have been reported in March for shell eggs, and that supply is rapidly improving. But at the Dough Miner Cafe, Roderman says things aren't getting any better.

Some grocery stores turn to Grade B eggs to beat egg shortage:

Colorado grocery stores turn to Grade B eggs to beat egg shortage

According to Roderman, the restaurant spends up to $600 extra a month for eggs compared to what they were paying just a few months ago. Dealing with high prices is one problem but last week, he wasn’t even able to get liquid eggs.

“We are pretty upset because it’s about a third of a menu requires something. There’s absolutely nothing else we could do,” he explained.

Volpe explained how recurring bird flu outbreaks continue to make matters worse and are still reverberating.

“When they happen and the egg laying hen inventory is destroyed, you know that’s not just a short-term quick blip because it takes time for new hens to be hatched, for them to grow a maturation to be able to produce our market-ready,” he shared.

Shoppers in Colorado have noticed Grade B eggs at their local markets.

“Grade B eggs may be a little bit thinner, more watery, therefore not hold their shape as well. There's no difference in the nutrient quality of Grade A versus Grade B eggs,” said Lucy Mower, a registered dietitian with University of Utah Health.

Experts recommend looking into other options, like liquid eggs when they're available, so shoppers can stick to their grocery budget.