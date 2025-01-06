Why some Utahns and beyond are participating in 'Dry January'

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s a new year. This means people are kick-starting their resolutions, including the trendy New Year’s challenge of "Dry January," which means giving up alcohol for the month.

The challenge comes after the U.S. Surgeon General stated in an advisory last week that consuming alcohol increases the risk of developing at least seven types of cancer.

Matt Draper, a psychologist and the clinical director at Paramita Perspectives, understands why people participate in the reset.

“It decreases our cancer risks, decreases our cardiovascular risks and it decreases potential damage to our liver,” he said.

He highlighted the psychological benefits of going dry, too.

“Oftentimes, people will drink to manage their stress and anxiety,” Draper explained. “Imagine, you’re at a party trying to talk to somebody new, alcohol can decrease our inhibitions, but if we allow ourselves to practice a dry lifestyle then that allows us to start exercising emotional management skills.”

But what does this mean for bars? Mike Eccleston, owner of Quarters Arcade Bar, said they usually see a 15 percent dip in sales during January.

“We do see a little bit of a slow down. Especially in the first couple weeks of January. I don’t know how much of that is holiday fatigue or people doing New Year’s resolutions stuff.”

These days, bars have adopted alternatives for alcoholic drinks including, mocktails. Amy Oberlander, a manager at Palomino in Park City, shared simple tips for getting through the dry month.

“Even with just a lemonade, you can add a splash of soda. You can add strawberry puree to a drink and then shake it up and making it super slushy,” Oberlander said. “These are things you can do to make it feel more fun and so you can toast with everybody.”

Draper said he might even take the popular challenge a step further this year.

“See if you can have a dry February as well,” he said.