Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wildfire burning approximately 200 acres west of Utah Lake

The "Clay Pit Fire" is seen from across Utah Valley
Posted
and last updated

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A new wildfire broke out Wednesday evening near Saratoga Springs, and the smoke has been visible from across Utah Valley.

Utah Wildfire Information officials have dubbed it the "Clay Pit Fire." It's located near Israel Canyon and the city of Saratoga Springs.

It is burning an estimated 200 acres

Multiple air tankers and helicopters have been deployed, along with firefighters on the ground.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No closures, evacuations or threatened structures have been announced, but officials have asked the public to stay away from the area so they don't impede firefighting efforts.

This article will be updated as the situation develops and as more information becomes available.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere