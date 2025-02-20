Will IRS layoffs affect how you file your taxes?

OGDEN, Utah — With Internal Revenue Service layoffs coming right in the middle of tax season, a local Utah tax expert is looking out for his clients and sharing tips on how to prepare.

Jake Johnstun is the president of Integrated Tax in South Ogden and after 32 years he knows a lot about the changes in the business.

“Since 1994, we have seen different climates,” Johnstun said. “Everything changes based upon the political climate, economic climate and what’s going on with taxation changing.”

Integrated Tax has received several calls following the announcement of layoffs within the IRS.

“There’s a lot of government employees that are simply in fear of losing their jobs," Johnstun shared. "I had a taxpayer yesterday come in yesterday to drop off his taxes and he said I have three sons who work for the IRS and they’re all thinking they might lose their jobs."

Working in the middle of Hill Air Force Base and the IRS, Johnstun can hear the community’s concerns. When it comes to taxes, he said it’s still something you need to get done sooner rather than later.

“The rules are still the same,” he explained. “An extension to file doesn’t mean an extension to pay. So all taxes must be paid without a penalty by April 15.”

Johnstun added that although his business is in the thick of things now, this month has been slower than the previous year by about 20%. He said he knows that more people are bound to walk through the door soon enough because there is always a need.

“I think a lot of it has to do with the current political climate and things going on with the IRS, especially being here in Ogden."

This is occurring as IRS employees in Utah continue to tell FOX 13 News that they’re just waiting for the message that they’ve been let go. But taxes are still inevitable and experts like Johnstun are preparing to help their community navigate through the setback.