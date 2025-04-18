Will phone provide answers into deaths of Saratoga Springs mother, son?

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Police are hoping to learn more about what led to the deaths of a woman and her young son found in Saratoga Springs last month through the woman's phone, according to search warrants unsealed this week.

Jessica Lyman was found next to the body of her son, 8-year-old Eli Painter, inside their home on March 28. Painter was declared dead at the scene, while Lyman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The unsealed court documents, submitted by Saratoga Springs Police Department detectives, indicate there is reason to believe a phone discovered next to the bed where the bodies were found may contain possible evidence. The phone, which belonged to Lyman, contained missed text messages on the screen from the father of Painter.

Full police briefing below after child found dead in Saratoga Springs:

Police hold briefing on death of Saratoga Springs boy

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made at this time.