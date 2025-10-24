Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Will Utah be home to new ICE detention center?

SALT LAKE CITY — A new report claims Utah is expected to be the site of a new ICE detention center built by the Department of Homeland Security, as an effort to quickly construct additional facilities to house arrested immigrants ramps up.

CNN reported a source saying Utah is one of six states where the migrant detainment facilities will be built, each housing as many as 10,000 people. The centers would be "soft-sided tents," the report added.

The other states are Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana and Pennsylvania.

According to the report, DHS is using $10 billion funneled through the U.S. Navy in order to quickly build the centers, with construction possibly set to begin as early as next month.

Violinist calls ICE detention 'dehumanizing' in return home to Utah:

Shin calls ICE detention 'dehumanizing' in return home to Utah

The program used to build the facilities would utilize the Navy's Supply Systems Command as a contractor.

CNN says DHS is quickly looking to build detention centers as more and more immigrants are arrested and taken into custody across the country.

