Woman rescued from Moab canyon after hair gets entangled in gear

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Rescue crews were called out to a Moab canyon after a woman was injured when her hair became entangled in the gear she was using.

The Grand County EMS and Search and Rescue teams responded to Bow and Arrow Canyon just before 11 p.m. Monday where the 50-year-old woman had been freed from a rappelling device by those who were with her.

Paramedics bandaged the woman's injuries while the search and rescue teams set up a system to lower her to the ground below.

Once the woman had been stabilized, teams navigated her through a rope system in rainy and windy conditions, successfully removing her from the scene at 1 a.m.

The condition of the unidentified woman was not made available.