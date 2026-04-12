WorkWeek Challenge returns to Utah, pushing athletes to their limits for a cause

A group of everyday athletes is pushing themselves to their limits, all for a good cause.

The WorkWeek Challenge brings together athletes from around the world to take on an intense endurance test: seven marathons in seven different disciplines over seven days.

The course takes them across Utah’s diverse terrain, from the snow at Snowbird to desert trails in southern Utah, onto the Colorado River in Moab.

“It’s a charitable endurance challenge," WorkWeek co-founder Ricky Bowry said Sunday. "We’re doing seven marathons in seven different sporting disciplines in seven days."

Despite the physical toll, many say the challenge is about more than just endurance.

“To find what I’m made of… to see where my breaking point is,” one athlete said. “When it gets hard, you keep the cause in mind.”

Participants travel from all over the world, including some coming from as far as Thailand, to take part.

Others return for a second try.

“I did it last year and struggled… so I came back for the rematch,” one athlete said. “This time, I came back stronger.”

Still, even experienced athletes say the challenge pushes them to their limits.

“Everyone’s a hero one day and struggling the next… we lean on each other to get through,” Bowry said in a Zoom call with FOX 13 News, surrounded by a team of athletes about to kick off their seventh marathon day.

Beyond the physical demands, the event is focused on giving back.

This year, all funds raised are being matched by a foundation and split between two nonprofits — one that helps children with disabilities access sports, and another focused on mental health and suicide prevention.

“These charities are close to all of our hearts,” Bowry said.

Along the way, athletes said there are unforgettable moments, including taking in Utah’s landscapes from a perspective few people get to see.

“I’ve seen the hoodoos from below… but seeing them from the top down was incredible,” one athlete said.

The event is also growing. What started with seven participants last year has expanded to 12 this year.

Organizers say they plan to return and continue building the challenge in the years ahead.

“This proves everyday people can do extraordinary things,” Bowry said. “One small action can have a much wider impact.”

For more information or to follow the athletes, visit the website HERE.