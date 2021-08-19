Wrong-way crash injures 4 in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Four people were injured, one critically, in a wrong-way crash on State Route 201 in West Valley City late Wednesday; the third wrong-way incident in the Salt Lake area over the last two weeks.

The Utah Highway Patrol says dispatch received calls of a wrong-way driver heading west on SR 201 around 11:40 p.m. Before troopers could intercept the vehicle, a call came in of a collision on SR 201 near 6200 West.

UHP officials say a minivan collided head-on with a silver car, which led to a black pickup truck then side-swiping the silver car immediately after.

The mini\van driver, along with the driver and passenger of the car, were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital in serious to critical condition. The driver of the pickup truck was hospitalized in serious condition.

According to the UHP, the driver of the minivan is "suspected to be impaired."

On August 7, a new bride was killed just hours after her wedding when a pickup truck going the wrong way on Interstate 15 slammed into her car. The same night, two people were killed and two injured outside Spanish Fork when a vehicle veered into oncoming traffic on Highway 6.