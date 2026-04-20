Killed by father in Elko, family mourns boy with 'the biggest heart, sweetest soul'

The family of an 11-year-old boy killed by his father inside the Elko airport last week is remembering him as having "the biggest heart and the sweetest soul."

Callan Perez was shot and killed by his father, Giovanni, who then took his own life on April 13. In the days following the murder-suicide, police said Giovanni had been trying to hide Callan from his family, including the boy's mother, and had previously been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

In a GoFundMe page, Callan's family, who are from California, referenced his untimely death.

"There are no words that can truly capture the pain, confusion, and heartbreak we are all living through right now," the page reads. "Callan was so much more than this tragedy. He was incredibly smart, funny, and kind — wise beyond his years."

GoFundMe Callan West Perez

According to police, Giovanni Perez was taking his son to Reno when their rental vehicle broke down in Nevada, and the two were towed to Elko. While police said the father was attempting to "hide" Callan, they did not offer any additional details about the family's situation.

'Nobody wants to see this': Small Elko community copes with tragic murder-suicide:

'Nobody wants to see this,' Small Elko community copes with tragic murder-suicide

Callan's family did not mention his mother in the GoFundMe, but acknowledged a legal issue that may arise in the future.

"Please help us honor Callan’s life, and help with a legal fight that will be forthcoming to pursue justice in his name, against a system that failed him and to give a voice to other children that are not being protected," they wrote.

His family said Callan had "the biggest heart and the sweetest soul. Not to mention a smile that lit up every room he entered."

GoFundMe Callan West Perez

In addition to the PTSD diagnosis, police added that paperwork discovered inside the rental vehicle used by the father and son showed that Giovanni Perez, who had served in the military, was suffering from mental health issues.

The family called the death of 11-year-old Callan an "unimaginable loss" after being killed by "someone who was supposed to protect him."

"He deserved so much more life," the family wrote, "so many more laughs, and a future that was stolen far too soon."