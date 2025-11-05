2025 Utah general election results

Many cities and towns across the state of Utah held primary elections for mayor, city council and school board races on Tuesday.

Below are the mayoral race results from the first batch of ballots released Tuesday night. These numbers are sourced from the State of Utah's official election results website. To view the latest counts for ALL 2025 races, click HERE.

These are unofficial, preliminary numbers only and are subject to change as more ballots are counted and released by the county election offices.

LOGAN MAYOR



Mark A. Anderson

Alanna Nafziger

NORTH OGDEN MAYOR



Ryan M. Barker

Phil Swanson

LAYTON MAYOR



Joy Petro — 68.6% (6,619 votes)

Trevor Lee Foust — 31.4% (3,025 votes)

TOOELE MAYOR



Maresa Tonioli Manzione — 58.62% (2,655 votes)

Brad Pratt — 41.4% (1,874 votes)

DRAPER MAYOR



Troy K. Walker — 73.3% (4,159 votes)

Braxten Rutherford — 26.7% (1,515 votes)

HOLLADAY MAYOR



Paul S. Fotheringham — 57.5% (3,780 votes)

Daren A. Watts — 42.5% (2,794 votes)

MURRAY MAYOR



Brett A. Hales — 62.8% (4,771 votes)

Bruce E. Turner — 37.2% (2,824 votes)

RIVERTON MAYOR



Tish Buroker — 69% (4,608 votes)

Tawnee McCay — 31% (2,073 votes)

SANDY MAYOR



Monica "Monica Z" Zoltanski — 59.3% (10,141 votes)

Cyndi Sharkey — 40.7% (6,956 votes)

LEHI MAYOR



Paige Albrecht — 48.1% (3,669 votes)

Paul Binns — 51.9% (3,967 votes)

OREM MAYOR



Dave Young — 46.6% (5,750 votes)

Karen McCandless — 53.4% (6,581 votes)

PROVO MAYOR



Michelle Kaufusi — 51.6 % (5,664 votes)

Marsha Judkins — 48.4% (5,316 votes)

CEDAR CITY MAYOR



Steve Nelson — 60.3% (3,421 votes)

Phil E. Schmidt — 38.7% (2,256 votes)

ST. GEORGE CITY MAYOR



Michele Randall — 45.5% (8,315 votes)

Jimmie B. Hughes — 54.5% (9,961 votes)

SALT LAKE CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 1



Victoria Petro — 53% (1,880 votes)

Stephen Otterstrom — 47% (1,682 votes)

SALT LAKE CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 3 (RANKED CHOICE)



Chris Wharton — 51% (2,399 votes)

Blake McClary — 28% (1,325 votes)

Liddy Huntsman-Hernandez — 22% (1,021 votes)

David Berg — Eliminated (491 votes in last round)

Jake Seastrand — Eliminated (387 votes)

SALT LAKE CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 5

