2025 Utah general election results

Many cities and towns across the state of Utah held primary elections for mayor, city council and school board races on Tuesday.
Below are the mayoral race results from the first batch of ballots released Tuesday night. These numbers are sourced from the State of Utah's official election results website. To view the latest counts for ALL 2025 races, click HERE.
These are unofficial, preliminary numbers only and are subject to change as more ballots are counted and released by the county election offices.
LOGAN MAYOR
- Mark A. Anderson
- Alanna Nafziger
NORTH OGDEN MAYOR
- Ryan M. Barker
- Phil Swanson
LAYTON MAYOR
- Joy Petro — 68.6% (6,619 votes)
- Trevor Lee Foust — 31.4% (3,025 votes)
TOOELE MAYOR
- Maresa Tonioli Manzione — 58.62% (2,655 votes)
- Brad Pratt — 41.4% (1,874 votes)
DRAPER MAYOR
- Troy K. Walker — 73.3% (4,159 votes)
- Braxten Rutherford — 26.7% (1,515 votes)
HOLLADAY MAYOR
- Paul S. Fotheringham — 57.5% (3,780 votes)
- Daren A. Watts — 42.5% (2,794 votes)
MURRAY MAYOR
- Brett A. Hales — 62.8% (4,771 votes)
- Bruce E. Turner — 37.2% (2,824 votes)
RIVERTON MAYOR
- Tish Buroker — 69% (4,608 votes)
- Tawnee McCay — 31% (2,073 votes)
SANDY MAYOR
- Monica "Monica Z" Zoltanski — 59.3% (10,141 votes)
- Cyndi Sharkey — 40.7% (6,956 votes)
LEHI MAYOR
- Paige Albrecht — 48.1% (3,669 votes)
- Paul Binns — 51.9% (3,967 votes)
OREM MAYOR
- Dave Young — 46.6% (5,750 votes)
- Karen McCandless — 53.4% (6,581 votes)
PROVO MAYOR
- Michelle Kaufusi — 51.6 % (5,664 votes)
- Marsha Judkins — 48.4% (5,316 votes)
CEDAR CITY MAYOR
- Steve Nelson — 60.3% (3,421 votes)
- Phil E. Schmidt — 38.7% (2,256 votes)
ST. GEORGE CITY MAYOR
- Michele Randall — 45.5% (8,315 votes)
- Jimmie B. Hughes — 54.5% (9,961 votes)
SALT LAKE CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 1
- Victoria Petro — 53% (1,880 votes)
- Stephen Otterstrom — 47% (1,682 votes)
SALT LAKE CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 3 (RANKED CHOICE)
- Chris Wharton — 51% (2,399 votes)
- Blake McClary — 28% (1,325 votes)
- Liddy Huntsman-Hernandez — 22% (1,021 votes)
- David Berg — Eliminated (491 votes in last round)
- Jake Seastrand — Eliminated (387 votes)
SALT LAKE CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 5
- Erika Carlsen — 66% (5,460 votes)
- Amy Hawkins — 31% (2,531 votes)
- Vance Hansen — 3% (264 votes)