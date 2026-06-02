Data centers dominate GOP debate for Utah's 2nd Congressional District

SALT LAKE CITY — Data centers dominated the debate between the two Republican primary candidates for Utah's 2nd Congressional District Tuesday evening.

It took up a large chunk of time in the statewide televised debate between incumbent Congressman Blake Moore and his challenger, Karianne Lisonbee. Celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary's project, sited for 40,000 acres of land in the Hansel Valley of Box Elder County, would be located in the middle of the district.

Both candidates signaled their displeasure with how the public process has played out.

"When the public is seeing a rushed process and there's many unanswered questions about the impacts on environment and water and there's no impact studies, there's been no input from the public, that is when elected officials run into problems," said Lisonbee.

Moore declared "the Box Elder County residents didn't get brought in."

"I'm glad that that is happening now. It's very important, right?" he added. "I think that people have heard that, but it needs to have been a better process from years before to make sure that this stuff gets out there to the public and they have a chance to weigh in on it."

Asked directly if they supported celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary's project, Lisonbee replied: "I am not supportive at this point until questions are answered."

Replied Moore: "The land scale of this was enormous, and I think that was what gave people a lot of pause, and so there is smart ways to be able to address this."

WATCH: 'Do they really mean it?' Opponents question leaders' latest data center actions

'Do they really mean it?' Opponents question leaders' latest data center actions

The data center discussion spilled over into other topics like the Great Salt Lake, where President Trump has pledged $1 billion in his budget to help the lake. Moore touted that as a significant achievement and said he was actively working on securing the money with Congresswoman Celeste Maloy.

"Our teams are working together to make sure that subcommittee that will usher in some of the funding, it's clearly articulated. It talks about how the impact will be, and it makes sure Utah has the opportunity to use it in the best way possible," he said.

But Lisonbee questioned if the billion dollars for the Great Salt Lake was a wise investment.

"Is that more deficit spending that is going to drive up prices for everyday Utahns for the things that they need?" she said. "I'm not saying I'm not grateful for any resources that can go to the Great Salt Lake, but also we have to talk about what program did we cut to get... billion dollars dedicated to the Great Salt Lake."

The two candidates sparred on affordability and the national debt, as Moore touted his record in Congress working for northern Utah while Lisonbee proclaimed herself a "strong conservative advocate." On Hill Air Force Base — a major employer in the district — Moore spoke about the money he'd secured for the military installation, while Lisonbee accused him of abandoning the Armed Services Committee which would protect the base. Moore insisted his work in Washington has helped the base.

In the final weeks of the campaign, each candidate is seeking to appeal to voters.

"I am not a go-along to get along candidate," Lisonbee told reporters afterward of her message to 2nd District Republican voters. "I will go do D.C. and fight for you."

Moore told reporters his record is clear.

"We've got clear results and we’ve got a lot more to accomplish," he said.

Watch the full debate below:

FULL DEBATE: Incumbent Congressman Blake Moore vs. challenger Karianne Lisonbee

Moore answering questions from reporters:

Moore answers reporters' questions

Lisonbee answering questions from reporters: