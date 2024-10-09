Amendment A voided by Utah Supreme Court; ballot votes won't count

SALT LAKE CITY — For the second time in weeks, the Utah Supreme Court has voided an amendment scheduled to appear on the November ballot.

The court announced Tuesday that it has voided Amendment A, which would have removed the earmark on income tax for public education and was opposed by several educational organizations.

If the amendment had passed, it would have allowed the Utah State Legislature to use income tax funds for other budget needs and not just education.

Following the court's ruling, the actual amendment will remain on the ballot, but votes cast for or against it will not be counted.

The ruling comes weeks after the Utah Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that voided Amendment D, which would allow the legislature to repeal initiatives voted on by citizens.

Both amendments were voided on the basis that voters were not properly notified as required by the Utah constitution.