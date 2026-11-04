Ben McAdams leads big in race for Utah's redrawn Congressional District 1

SALT LAKE CITY — Democrat Ben McAdams is close to returning to Washington as he holds a big lead in the race for Utah's redrawn Congressional District 1 on Tuesday,

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At 9:30 p.m., McAdams led Republican candidate Riley Owen with 72 percent of the vote in his effort to return to Congress after serving in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2019 to 2021.

Although the race has yet to officially be called, Owen conceded to McAdams at around 9:15 p.m.

Ben McAdams claims victory in election night speech below:

Ben McAdams claims victory in 1st Congressional District race

A McAdams win will be the first in the newly redrawn district, which places most of predominantly Democratic Salt Lake County in one district. The new map was created after a judge ruled that Utah's congressional maps ignored the state's anti-gerrymandering guidelines.

In 2018, McAdams was elected to Congress, replacing Mia Love, and served one term before losing to Republican challenger Burgess Owens.