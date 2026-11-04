Utah voters oppose Amendment B, while Amendment A appears to pass

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters struck down a controversial constitutional amendment that would have raised the threshold for passing citizen ballot initiatives that raise taxes.

The Associated Press called the race around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday night, as unofficial election results showed about 62% of Utahns voting in opposition to Amendment B.

Utah voters were more supportive of Amendment A, a measure that would change how voters are informed about ballot initiatives and constitutional amendments.

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Unofficial election results showed 60% of Utahns voting in support of Amendment A.

Amendment B would have raised the threshold for passing citizen ballot initiatives, requiring those that raise taxes to obtain 60% voter approval rather than a simple majority.

The group Better Boundaries — which promoted the proposition that led to independent redistricting in 2018 — argued that the amendment would stymie the power of everyday Utahns.

Elizabeth Rasmussen, the group's executive director and the spokesperson for Utahns Protecting Our Constitution, said in a statement Tuesday night that we are "encouraged by the votes that have been counted thus far."

"Clearly Utahns across the state are voting no on government overreach," the statement continued. "However, we recognize votes are still being counted and will reserve any additional statements until the outcome is determined."

The advocacy group Americans for Prosperity, which organized in support of Amendment B, had argued that proposals increasing costs for Utahns should be subject to a higher bar.

"A 60% threshold, we feel like, protects individuals from ballot initiatives funded by out-of-state groups trying to impose their priorities on Utah," said Heather Andrews, the group’s Utah director, in a previous interview with FOX 13 News.

Americans for Prosperity's Utah chapter did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday night.

Amendment A

Amendment A, which would change the way Utahns are notified about constitutional amendments or statewide initiatives before they make it to the ballot, appeared to be on the path to victory Tuesday night.

What the passage of Amendment A will mean is explained in video below:

What you need to know about Amendment A on your ballot

The Utah Constitution currently requires a public notice in a physical newspaper in every county in the state where one is published at least two months before the election.

Constitutional Amendment A would change that, instead requiring that the full text be published “in a manner provided by statute.” Under a companion bill that would take effect if it passes, that manner would be on the state’s public notice and lieutenant governor’s websites.

Proponents point to changing media habits as the primary impetus for the change. The proposal also comes after the Utah Supreme Court struck down a controversial constitutional amendment in 2024 , in part over a failure to follow the newspaper publication rule.

Rep. Anthony Loubet and Sen. Daniel McCay wrote an argument in favor of the amendment in this year’s Utah voter information pamphlet. Because the Legislature unanimously adopted Amendment A last year, the guide included no formal argument against it.

A state voter pamphlet says Amendment A could reduce state costs for newspaper publication by up to $1.4 million every two years. The state guide also notes that it wouldn’t change how voters propose or approve constitutional amendments or ballot initiatives, only how they learn about them.